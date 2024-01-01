As the school year starts to come to end, please join us for our In-N-Out Burger Stay and Play event!





On Friday, April 26th, stay after school with other Brantner families and let the kids play for a bit. Then, from 4:30-5:30PM In-N-Out will be bringing their cookout truck to our school and taking care of dinner. You bring a picnic blanket or some chairs, and for just $5, the PTA will provide you with a meal ticket good for a burger, chips, and a fountain drink. Stay and play for a little longer after dinner, meet and mingle with some other families, before we wrap things up around 6:30PM.





Tickets for In-N-Out meals will only be sold online through April 22nd - Tickets will NOT be available day of, they must be purchased in advance. In-N-Out needs time to plan and provide the correct amount of food. A portion of all sales will come directly back to our school to help fund classroom grants, field day, and continuation ceremonies. The remaining portion will be donated to the non profit In-N-Out Foundation which works to benefit abused and neglected children.





This is not a drop off event - please plan to stay and supervise your children!