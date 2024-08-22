Palestinian American Heritage Society

Palestine Film Festival

6702 Detroit Ave

Cleveland, OH 44102, USA

SCREENING 3 (DAY 2 - 6-8PM)
$20
Short - "Closeness to the Land" [Experimental Art Documentary] - Mona Gazala Short - "The Keys to Return" [Short Documentary] - Madison Shook Short - "Mawtini" [Drama] - Fateema Al-Hamaydeh Miller Feature - "Resilient Smiles" [Documentary] - Khaled Askar
SCREENING 4 ( DAY 2 - 8-10PM)
$20
Short - "If I Must Die" [Non-Fiction] - Omar Alqrinawi Short - "Trying to Survive" [Short Documentary] - Bashar Belbesy Short - "Forever Khalid" [Non-Fiction] - Yousef Salhi Feature - "Bye Bye Tiberias" [Documentary] - JHR Films, Lina Soualem, Jean-Marie Nizan
ALL DAY PASS - DAY 2
$35
ALL FILMS FEATURED

