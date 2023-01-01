Community Awards Dinner - Sponsorship

Thank you for your interest in sponsoring the Community Awards Dinner to honor 2023's Awardees! Please join us in celebrating Los Osos' and Baywood Park's 2023 Citizen of the Year, Volunteer of the year, Businesses of the Year, and New Business of the Year! The evening's 3 course meal, and sit down style service, will be provided by Chef Higuera. Social hour begins at 5:00 PM where you can enjoy libations, hors d'oeuvres, and live music with family and friends. Dinner will be served at 6:00 PM. Attire is semi-formal; comfort is key. ✨





To share or purchase tickets for the event please follow this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/b45ac7b0-c18b-4907-a28f-5d9822f9b632.





Your Los Osos/Baywood Park Chamber of Commerce deeply thanks you for your sponsorship! Without your help our community would not be able to have important events such as this. Thank you for you for celebrating these honored community members! 🐻🦋