Online Raffle Fundraiser for Brave Hearts: A Rally Against Bullying Programming
Prize 1: Original artwork by renowned artist, Jason Skeldon
$50
Own a dream piece of custom art by Jason Skeldon, local Tampa Bay artist with work hanging all over the United States including Los Angeles, New York, and Miami. His art style is influenced by pop culture and current events, and he uses spray paints, acrylic, watercolors, stencils, and resins. Jason’s work can be seen in his gallery at the Hard Rock Casino in Tampa, FL, the Crown-N-Bull, Opes Health, International Mall Tampa, and Aloft Hotel Orlando, FL. Some notable clients include Kevin Hart (comedian), Taylor Swift (singer), Akon (singer), Rashad Evans (MMA), Hulk Hogan, Phil Heath, Ian Somerhalder (actor), Wade Boggs (baseball), Jameis Winston (football).
This is a single ticket purchase.
Own a dream piece of custom art by Jason Skeldon, local Tampa Bay artist with work hanging all over the United States including Los Angeles, New York, and Miami. His art style is influenced by pop culture and current events, and he uses spray paints, acrylic, watercolors, stencils, and resins. Jason’s work can be seen in his gallery at the Hard Rock Casino in Tampa, FL, the Crown-N-Bull, Opes Health, International Mall Tampa, and Aloft Hotel Orlando, FL. Some notable clients include Kevin Hart (comedian), Taylor Swift (singer), Akon (singer), Rashad Evans (MMA), Hulk Hogan, Phil Heath, Ian Somerhalder (actor), Wade Boggs (baseball), Jameis Winston (football).
This is a single ticket purchase.
Prize 1: Original artwork by renowned artist, Jason Skeldon
$450
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Own a dream piece of custom art by Jason Skeldon, local Tampa Bay artist with work hanging all over the United States including Los Angeles, New York, and Miami. His art style is influenced by pop culture and current events, and he uses spray paints, acrylic, watercolors, stencils, and resins. Jason’s work can be seen in his gallery at the Hard Rock Casino in Tampa, FL, the Crown-N-Bull, Opes Health, International Mall Tampa, and Aloft Hotel Orlando, FL. Some notable clients include Kevin Hart (comedian), Taylor Swift (singer), Akon (singer), Rashad Evans (MMA), Hulk Hogan, Phil Heath, Ian Somerhalder (actor), Wade Boggs (baseball), Jameis Winston (football).
This includes 10 tickets.
Own a dream piece of custom art by Jason Skeldon, local Tampa Bay artist with work hanging all over the United States including Los Angeles, New York, and Miami. His art style is influenced by pop culture and current events, and he uses spray paints, acrylic, watercolors, stencils, and resins. Jason’s work can be seen in his gallery at the Hard Rock Casino in Tampa, FL, the Crown-N-Bull, Opes Health, International Mall Tampa, and Aloft Hotel Orlando, FL. Some notable clients include Kevin Hart (comedian), Taylor Swift (singer), Akon (singer), Rashad Evans (MMA), Hulk Hogan, Phil Heath, Ian Somerhalder (actor), Wade Boggs (baseball), Jameis Winston (football).
This includes 10 tickets.
Prize 2: a $1,000 shopping spree to Gold & Diamond Source
$25
Win a $1,000 shopping spree to Gold & Diamond Source and pick out the perfect piece of jewelry for yourself!
This is a single ticket purchase.
Win a $1,000 shopping spree to Gold & Diamond Source and pick out the perfect piece of jewelry for yourself!
This is a single ticket purchase.
Prize 2: a $1,000 shopping spree to Gold & Diamond Source
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Win a $1,000 shopping spree to Gold & Diamond Source and pick out the perfect piece of jewelry for yourself!
This includes 10 tickets.
Win a $1,000 shopping spree to Gold & Diamond Source and pick out the perfect piece of jewelry for yourself!
This includes 10 tickets.
Prize 3: Custom Cut & Color package from Salon Halo.
$15
Time for a new 'do?
Connect with leading stylists and color artists at Salon Halo in South Tampa for a custom consult, color and cut. A whole new you before the holidays!
This is a single ticket purchase.
Time for a new 'do?
Connect with leading stylists and color artists at Salon Halo in South Tampa for a custom consult, color and cut. A whole new you before the holidays!
This is a single ticket purchase.
Prize 3: Custom Cut & Color package from Salon Halo.
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Time for a new 'do?
Connect with leading stylists and color artists at Salon Halo in South Tampa for a custom consult, color and cut. A whole new you before the holidays!
This includes 10 tickets.
Time for a new 'do?
Connect with leading stylists and color artists at Salon Halo in South Tampa for a custom consult, color and cut. A whole new you before the holidays!
This includes 10 tickets.
Add a donation for Wee Macree Corp
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!