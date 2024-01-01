The Art of DJ Program

The Art of DJing

The Art of DJing is a program to educate people on various levels on how to dj. The activity will be conducted by Teaching Artists (Members of the BE side organization) with grade appropriate curriculums on the history, technology, techniques, and career opportunities of Dee Jaying. This program will be introduced to students in the ages of 5-18 virtually online using thebeside.org website in addition to partnerships made with arts and enrichment programs in the Baltimore, Los Angeles and New York area.





We will provide on-site or virtual after-school lessons in public locations that will allow up to 20 students and the teacher. This activity will be funded by donations, spaces and equipment from the public, BE SIDE Organizational members, and community partners and DJ Showcases from the members during special and regular BE SIDE events.

The program will be divided into either, 1hr workshop or 6 weeks. Each project plan will culminate with a scholar showcase to display skills learned over the course of time. This program will also provide our partner schools or groups with entertainment services for an end of the year celebration for the ENTIRE student community. This activity provides the youth with mentorship, future advancement in the field of fine and performing arts and access to enrichment and the arts through dj instruction.





See 1hr workshop plan here.

See 6 week workshop plan here.







