Step back in time to the glamorous and gritty streets of 1950s New York City for an unforgettable evening at our Murder Mystery: "1950 East Side Story" Fundraiser for Ignite Learning Center! Join us on April 11th from 6-9pm.



As you mingle with fellow patrons and colorful characters, you'll uncover clues, interrogate suspects, and piece together the puzzle to unveil the culprit's identity. With danger lurking around every corner, trust no one and keep your wits sharp as you navigate the twists and turns of this gripping whodunit.





By participating in this "fun" raiser, you're not only in for an evening of thrilling entertainment but also supporting Ignite Learning Center in its mission to provide educational opportunities and resources to students in our homeschool community. Your generosity will help ignite a passion for learning and our biggest dream to have a homeschool community resource center where all homeschooling families and homeschooling co-op will be able to have a permanent place they can call home.





Don't miss your chance to be part of this captivating event! Reserve your tickets now for "1950 East Side Story" Murder Mystery Fundraiser and join us for an evening of mystery, suspense, and philanthropy at Ignite Learning Center. We can't wait to see you there!