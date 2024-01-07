Chick-Fil-A - Nationals Appreciation Meal

Parents,





On behalf of all of your dancer's hard work this year and competition winnings, the guild wanted to elevate the traditional "Pizza Party at Nationals" to some of the most delicious chicken available.





We are sponsoring one (1) boxed lunch from Chick-Fil-A for each dancer attending nationals! These will be made available Monday 7/1/2024 at 11am (the scheduled lunch time for all).





Please use this form to:

Select one of the two provided options your dancer(s) would like. Order any additional lunches for you and/or your family/friends.

To Get Your Dancer(s) Lunch At No Charge

Please use their first name (lower case) to receive a discount valued at one meal box.

Families with two dancers please use their last name (also in lower case) to receive a discount valued at two meal boxes.

Please make your preference selection (order) by 6/28/2024 at 10pm (this Friday!). Any dancers who's order we do not receive will have their meal box selected for them.