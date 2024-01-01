Raffle Supporting the Yoncalla 4th of July Fireworks

We need your help to keep the fireworks in Yoncalla for the 4th of July!
The last few years, donations have not covered the cost of the show.
The 2024 show cost roughly $22,000 and the price increases every year.
$1 for 1 ticket or $5 for 6 tickets
If you would like to contribute to one of the baskets, please reach out today.
We will continue collecting raffle prizes until the drawing.
Current Prizes
King Quilt
made by Chris Hunt
Charcuterie Board
Donated by Sutherlin Auto Zone
Charcuterie Board
handmade board with local products
Yoncalla Basket
Including locally made items
Drain Basket
Including locally made items
and more!
Visit our Facebook page or website for updates on fundraising