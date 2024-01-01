Raffle Supporting the Yoncalla 4th of July Fireworks

We need your help to keep the fireworks in Yoncalla for the 4th of July!

The last few years, donations have not covered the cost of the show.

The 2024 show cost roughly $22,000 and the price increases every year.





$1 for 1 ticket or $5 for 6 tickets





If you would like to contribute to one of the baskets, please reach out today.

We will continue collecting raffle prizes until the drawing.





Current Prizes





King Quilt

made by Chris Hunt





Charcuterie Board

Donated by Sutherlin Auto Zone





Charcuterie Board

handmade board with local products





Yoncalla Basket

Including locally made items





Drain Basket

Including locally made items





and more!







