Queen Mother 33 Anita Mandalay's Pride Granny Square Blanket Raffle

It’s pride month and I’ve decided to continue a new tradition of making a pride blanket to raffle each year.





The difference this year is that I'm giving myself a deadline to finish!! The plan is for the sales to start during pride month and the raffle drawing will be broadcast on Facebook Live from the Imperial Court of Buffalo Page on July 31st at 6pm!









Tickets will be $5 for 1 chance and $20 for 5 Chances!!





Make sure to get in on this raffle early and often, a blanket like this if sold at a market would be worth upwards of $300!!!