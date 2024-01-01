Member discount for April 2024 Concerts: Saturday, April 27 @ 7:30 pm or Sunday, April 28 @ 3:00 pm

April Concerts: Saturday, April 27 @ 7:30 pm

Calvary Church in Summit, 31 Woodland Ave, Summit, NJ

or Sunday, April 28 @ 3:00 pm

Grace Church in Madison, 4 Madison Ave., Madison





Dear Friends -

PLEASE READ ALL THE WAY THROUGH! IMPORTANT CHANGES!

NEW Universal Ticket – Your ticket can be used for either the Saturday or Sunday performance. When you arrive at the venue, go to the ticket holder table where we will check you in. Online ticket sales close at 11:59 PM on Friday, April 26. After that, tickets can be purchased at the door for $40 ($35 for students and teachers) via cash, card, or check.





NEW Ticketing Process We’re saving money by using “Zeffy,” a service which relies entirely on voluntary contributions from ticket purchasers. We receive the full ticket price.





If you want to pay for Zeffy’s processing costs when they suggest you "Support the 100% free platform we use! ❤️ do not be tricked into paying the large percentage that they suggest.





Simply select the down arrow and click on "other". You can put in any amount you want to give them for the merchant fee, including "0".





Tickets are not refundable. If you know in advance that you will not be able to use them, you can exchange them for our June concert or you can consider it a donation - please let us know your preference.





For questions or help please call 973-538-6969 or email [email protected] and we will get back to you ASAP.





Thank you for choosing Harmonium!



