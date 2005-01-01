EPOXY 201: Foodgrade Resin Charcuterie Boards

Create Your Own Foodgrade Resin Charcuterie Board!

Unleash your creativity in this hands-on workshop where you’ll craft a unique charcuterie board using FDA approved foodgrade safe epoxy, glass, stones, and alcohol inks. Whether you’re a beginner or already familiar with epoxy art, you’ll learn essential design techniques and leave with a stunning piece of art that is also functional. (*Proper curing of grade epoxy is important for it to be considered food safe. Cured properly, the epoxy used for this class is safe for decor and incidental food contact, such as use with charcuterie boards.)





Workshop Highlights:

Design Creation: Explore colors, materials, placement, and techniques to create your design.

Embellishment Placement: Learn how to position the glass and stone elements to enhance your design.

Epoxy Mixing and Pouring: Master the art of mixing, coloring, and pouring epoxy to achieve beautiful results.

Additional Details:

BYOB: Feel free to bring your favorite drink to enjoy during the workshop.

Materials Provided: All necessary materials will be provided for use during the workshop.

Age Requirement: Participants must be eight years or older. Anyone under 13 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. Adults accompanying participants do not need to purchase a ticket unless they're actively participating.

About the Instructor: Beth Hunter, a Yankee transplant who has called Kimball home since 2005, is passionate about crafting. She and her husband, Jim, transformed their kitchen and bathroom countertops using epoxy a few years ago. Now, she’s excited to guide you in creating your own epoxy art masterpiece!





Class Location: Arts in the Burg 207 S. Cedar Ave. South Pittsburg, TN 37380





Assistance and Donations: If you’re unable to afford the class, we offer confidential assistance on a limited basis. Please reach out to us. And if you can contribute more, your generosity will help others experience the joy of creativity while supporting Arts in the Burg.