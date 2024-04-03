Logo
FBI NAA Washington Spring Training 2024

304 Lincoln Ave, Mukilteo, WA 98275, USA

Join the Washington State Chapter of the FBI National Academy Associates for Training and an Executive Board Meeting/Lunch. All law enforcement and criminal justice personnel are welcome.


April 3, 2024

Rosehill Community Center

304 Lincoln Ave, Mukilteo, WA 98275


8 am Arrival & Registration

9 am Training Begins

12 pm Training Concludes

12:15 pm Lunch Meeting

1:30 pm Chapter Business Meeting


Tentative Featured Training


FBI Special Agent Christian Parker Hitmen, Just What the Doctor Ordered”  A case study on a doctor who hired hitmen on the dark web to kidnap his estranged wife and assault a former colleague while extorting $60K in Bitcoin.


NCIS Supervisory Special Agent Dan Slimer presents a NCIS briefing describing the regional and worldwide NCIS scope and mission.


NOTE: You will be asked to support Zeffy by adding an administrative fee during online payment. This is optional to cover administrative costs. The Washington Chapter saves money by using Zeffy for registration. You can opt out by selecting "custom" and entering "0."


