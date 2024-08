It's time it sit back and relax with your pup and a pint of cider, all for a great cause. Join us on June 8th at the one and only Waves Cider for an afternoon celebrating summer! Grab a pint of Columbia brewed cider in an UMDR official pint glass, bring your pup for some summer activities, enjoy the food trucks and check out some of our new UMDR swag!





Follow the event on Facebook





Southern Style BBQ & Catering will be there, so be sure to come hungry!