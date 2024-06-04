Logo
Spring for Moore 4/6/24

3001 Belmont Blvd, Nashville, TN 37212, USA

Please join us for our annual (adults only) JTM Spring for Moore Fundraiser and Silent (Online) Auction on Saturday, April 6th from 6-10pm at Christ the King in Marion Hall.


$30 for individuals (1 drink ticket) 

$50 for couples (2 drink tickets)

Includes: heavy hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, music and auction!


Join us for a casual chic sneaker event - break out your favorite pair of kicks and fancy up your outfit!


If you have any questions please contact Natasha Spears [email protected] and Ashley Howerton ashleyhowerton@icloud.com 

