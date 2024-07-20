TX Whiskey Tasting & Tour

TX Whiskey outing... a tour and a tasting
Saturday, July 20, 20241:45 to 4:00 PM (Time is an estimate TBD)
Cost: $30.00
Summit Club of Flower Mound is going to have a fun outing at the end of the month. Come join us for a tour and a whiskey tasting at TX Whiskey in Fort Worth. Tour begins promptly at 2:00 PM and the cost is $30.00.
There will also be opportunities to buy extra tastings and bottles and there will be a food truck or 2 to buy food there. Make sure sign up on SignUpGenius as well.
Note: You can always change the Contribution Amount when paying