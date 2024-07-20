Logo
Summit Club of Flower Mound
TX Whiskey Tasting & Tour

2601 Whiskey Ranch Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76119, USA

TX Whiskey outing... a tour and a tasting
Saturday, July 20, 20241:45 to 4:00 PM  (Time is an estimate TBD)
Cost: $30.00

 Summit Club of Flower Mound is going to have a fun outing at the end of the month. Come join us for a tour and a whiskey tasting at  TX Whiskey in Fort Worth. Tour begins promptly at 2:00 PM and the cost is $30.00. There will also be opportunities to buy extra tastings and bottles and there will be a food truck or 2 to buy food there. 

Make sure sign up on SignUpGenius as well. 

Note: You can always change the Contribution Amount when paying

