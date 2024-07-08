2024 EcoShip's Annual Fundraiser at Revolution Brewing Taproom

This ticket is for EcoShip's biggest supporters!
It includes one admission to EcoShip NFP's annual fundraiser, four drink tickets, a complimentary raffle ticket, an array of wonderful catered food, one vote for the art competition, and your name or business displayed on our website and at the event.
Silver
$60
This ticket includes one admission to EcoShip NFP's annual fundraiser, three beer or non-alcoholic beer tickets, an array of wonderful catered food, and one vote for the art competition.
Bronze
$45
This ticket includes one admission to EcoShip NFP's annual fundraiser, three soft drink tickets, an array of wonderful catered food, and one vote for the art competition.
Virtual Ticket
$25
Unable to make it, but you'd still like to support EcoShip's mission? This ticket is for you! It includes one raffle entry and one vote for the art competition.
Group Ticket (with beer/NA beer)
$330
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Do you have a group of 6? Save $5 on each ticket by purchasing the group option. This group ticket includes three beer or non-alcoholic beer tickets per person.
Group Ticket (with soft drinks)
$240
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Do you have a group of 6? Save $5 on each ticket by purchasing the group option. This group ticket includes three soft drink tickets per person.
