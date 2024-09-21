Kayla’s Tiny Toe Beans Kitten Rescue's shop

‼️We have some sizes and colors in stock and will place an order for others once 10+ orders are collected. Once your order comes in, you will be able to pick it up at our next event or All Creatures Veterinary Hospital if you scanned from there. If you are out of town please add the “shipping item” to your cart so that we may ship it to you!!

Thank you!

Please let us know the size(s) and color(s) you need below. (S,M,L,XL, 2XL,3XL) (black, pink, salmon, or special order one of the colors listed in the picture).