Kayla’s Tiny Toe Beans Kitten Rescue's shop

Offered by
About this shop
‼️We have some sizes and colors in stock and will place an order for others once 10+ orders are collected. Once your order comes in, you will be able to pick it up at our next event or All Creatures Veterinary Hospital if you scanned from there. If you are out of town please add the “shipping item” to your cart so that we may ship it to you!!
Thank you!
Please let us know the size(s) and color(s) you need below. (S,M,L,XL, 2XL,3XL) (black, pink, salmon, or special order one of the colors listed in the picture).
**‼️We have some sizes and colors in stock and will place an order for others once 10+ orders are collected. Once your order comes in, you will be able to pick it up at our next event or All Creatures Veterinary Hospital if you scanned from there. If you are out of town please add the “shipping item” to your cart so that we may ship it to you!!
Thank you!
Please let us know the size(s) and color(s) you need below. (2T,3T,4T,5T,XS,S,M,L,XL) (black, pink, salmon, or special order one of the colors listed in the picture).
**PREORDER Calendar featuring our kitties who have been adopted and are still available! Calendar will be ordered in early November and shipped (if needed) in early December. Pick up for in town orders will be available.
2 for 1 $3 for 2
Homemade Oatmeal and Lavender Soap
Homemade Dog and Human safe mini oatmeal and lavender soaps. 2 per bag.
Only choose this item if you are out of town and need your order shipped to you. For large orders, extra shipping may apply.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!