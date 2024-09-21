Kayla’s Tiny Toe Beans Kitten Rescue's shop

Kayla’s Tiny Toe Beans Kitten Rescue

Unisex T-Shirt item
Unisex T-Shirt
$15

‼️We have some sizes and colors in stock and will place an order for others once 10+ orders are collected. Once your order comes in, you will be able to pick it up at our next event or All Creatures Veterinary Hospital if you scanned from there. If you are out of town please add the “shipping item” to your cart so that we may ship it to you!!
Thank you!
Please let us know the size(s) and color(s) you need below. (S,M,L,XL, 2XL,3XL) (black, pink, salmon, or special order one of the colors listed in the picture).

Kids T-Shirt item
Kids T-Shirt
$15

Thank you!
Please let us know the size(s) and color(s) you need below. (2T,3T,4T,5T,XS,S,M,L,XL) (black, pink, salmon, or special order one of the colors listed in the picture).

Recue 2026 Calendar
$20

**PREORDER Calendar featuring our kitties who have been adopted and are still available! Calendar will be ordered in early November and shipped (if needed) in early December. Pick up for in town orders will be available.

Sticker
$2

2 for 1 $3 for 2

Oatmeal and Lavender Heart Soap (Dog and Human Safe)
$5

Homemade Oatmeal and Lavender Soap

Oatmeal and Lavender Mini Ghost Soap
$1

Homemade Dog and Human safe mini oatmeal and lavender soaps. 2 per bag.

$8.99

Only choose this item if you are out of town and need your order shipped to you. For large orders, extra shipping may apply.

