Welcome to the BSR October 2022 Raffle! You do NOT need to be present to win. A total of 150 tickets are available, first come, first served.





Items:





Boykin Wreath

Honey & Hank Boykin Tea Towel

Boykin Oyster Magnet

Set of 2 Boykin Plates

$10 Gift Card to Pampered Paws

Boykin Statue