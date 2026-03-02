NAMI Southwest Missouri: Click for a Cause

Cabin in the Sky Weekend Escape – Dixon, Missouri

Enjoy a peaceful Ozarks retreat at Cabin in the Sky in Dixon, Missouri. This scenic getaway offers breathtaking views, quiet surroundings, and the perfect opportunity to rest, recharge, and reconnect.

Whether you're looking for a romantic weekend away or a relaxing break from everyday life, this charming cabin provides a serene escape above the Gasconade River Valley.





Package Includes:

• (2) night stay

• Accommodations for up to (4) guests

• Access to all standard cabin amenities





Important Details:

• Dates are subject to owner availability and discretion

• Blackout dates may apply, including peak/busy seasons

• Winning bidder must coordinate directly with the property owner to confirm mutually agreed upon dates

• Stay must be redeemed within 12 months from auction close

• Winner is responsible for any applicable cleaning fees, deposits, or damages as required by the owner





Proceeds from this auction item directly support NAMI Southwest Missouri and our mission to provide help, education, and support to individuals and families affected by mental illness.