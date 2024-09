Spring SoCal ID Camp will be April 7th at Pierce College.





Location:

Pierce College

6201 Winnetka Ave

Woodland Hills, CA, 91371





Field is located on Brahma Drive.









Time: Please arrive early for check in

'24-'27: 10-12

'28-'31: 12-2





Please wear baseball attire including baseball pants.





High School Players

CIF has cleared players to participate in this event. Please do not wear any of your high school's apparel including shirts, sweatshirts, pullovers, or hats.