Stagebugz Theatre
The Wizard of Oz Waitlist Spots

6375 S Platte Canyon Rd, Littleton, CO 80123, USA

This registration form is for students who have been offered a spot off the waitlist for Stagebugz's 2024 sold-out summer camps. Please do not share the link with others or register a child who is not on the waitlist. To join a waitlist or to learn about other open camps, visit www.stagebugztheatre.com! 


Come over the rainbow with Stagebugz this summer! In this two-week camp, students will join Dorothy and Toto as they sing and dance their way to Oz and meet a host of zany characters along the way. Young performers will learn all about singing, dancing, and acting through musical rehearsals, character development, community building, and theater games, leading up to a final showcase for families and friends!

 

Camp runs weekdays July 8th-July 19th from 9 AM-1 PM, with a final showcase on the last day of camp. The Wizard of Oz is open to students ages 5-10.


Registration Includes:

- Camp T-Shirt

- Daily Snack*

- Script (to be returned at the end of camp)

- Costume (to be returned at the end of camp)


*Food Allergies/Sensitivities: We want to work with you to determine the best plan for your child's needs. Please email [email protected] for accommodations after registering. 


Payment Information:

A non-refundable deposit of $175 will be due at the time of registration. Families may choose to pay in full or may pay the non-refundable deposit and will be billed separately for the remaining amount 1 week prior to the start of camp.**


Full tuition is due on Friday, July 5; failure to pay by the deadline will result in forfeit of the participant's spot in camp. The deposit is non-refundable under any circumstances. No refunds of any amount will be issued after the date full tuition is due.


**Families who wish to pay the remaining balance, in part or in full, before this date may contact us at [email protected] for accommodations.  


