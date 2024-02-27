Notre Dame Naples UND Celebration 2024

The Notre Dame Alumni Club of Naples invites you to join us for this Special Event!





Our speaker this year will be

Micki Kidder





Presenting:

"Our Lady's University: a conversation of her distinct mission"





We are honored to have Micki Kidder, the Vice President for Undergraduate Enrollment, as our dynamic speaker. The evening will include catching up with classmates, fellow Alumni, Friends, networking opportunities, and dinner with entrée options. You won't want to miss this event!





Micki Kidder serves as the Vice President for Undergraduate Enrollment. In this role, she leads the Enrollment team in building and deepening relationships with prospective students and enrolling and supporting scholars who value a Catholic-centered education. The division is home to several units that support students from the beginning of their college search to final year on campus — including the Offices of Pre-College Programs, TRIO Programs, Undergraduate Admissions, Financial Aid, Student Accounts, and the departments of Marketing and Communications and Shared Services.

Open to Alumni, Family, Friends, Parents & Fans





*Please note that a donation to Zeffy is optional