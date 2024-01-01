Custom Painting of Marjon Beauchamp Raffle

Join us in supporting our non-profit basketball club as we raise funds for our upcoming journey to a Las Vegas tournament! We're thrilled to announce an exclusive opportunity to win a one-of-a-kind art piece featuring our hometown hero and rising NBA star, Marjon Beauchamp.





This unique artwork captures Marjon Beauchamp, showcasing his dedication to the game. Created by a talented Pacific Northwest Artist Abby Ickert from Portland Oregon. This masterpiece celebrates not only the talent of Beauchamp but also the spirit of our community and our club.





By purchasing a raffle ticket, you're not only entering for a chance to own this incredible piece of art but also contributing to the success of our basketball club. Your support will directly help us cover travel expenses, tournament fees, and other essential costs, ensuring that our teams can compete at the highest level and represent our community with pride.





Don't miss out on this opportunity to win a truly special artwork while making a meaningful difference in the lives of young athletes. Join us in our mission to empower and inspire through the love of basketball. Purchase your raffle ticket today and help us reach our goal!