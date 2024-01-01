100 Black Men of Coastal NC
100 Black Men of Coastal North Carolina Golf Tournament 2024
109 Paddlewheel Dr, Wallace, NC 28466, USA
Join us for our Annual Juneteenth Scholarship Golf Outing hosted by us the 100 Black Men!
