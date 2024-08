Get ready for a holly jolly evening of fun and excitement at Bingo!

Friday, December 1, 2023, at Scottsville Elementary School.

6:00 pm | Doors open at 5:45 pm.

Please note that tickets are limited, so snag yours online ASAP—there's no guarantee any will be available at the door day of.

Join us for a night of laughter, luck, and holiday joy at our Holly Jolly Bingo Event!

Must have a ticket for entry.

Dinner will be available for purchase as well!