Harambee 2024

Here is more information ... Harambee is held annually to help youth develop their spiritual, leadership, and interpersonal relationships, and we believe that living as a community for one week will help develop those relationships. Therefore, all youth and adult chaperones are required to stay on the college campus where they will experience living on an HBCU Campus (Historically Black College/University). Early Registration $280 Through April 30th. Registration $300 Through May 31st, and late registration is $325 through June 7th.