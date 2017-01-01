Gail Holliday Poster Shop

Gail Holliday was the official artist for the new city of Columbia, MD as it was being developed. Gail was trained by Sister Corita Kent at Immaculate Heart College in Los Angeles, and was hired by James Rouse in 1967 on Corita's recommendation.





During the time that Columbia was being developed, Gail created posters for each Columbia neighborhood as it was built. These hung in the old Exhibit Center on Lake Kittamaqundi and in The Rouse Co. headquarters building. Gail also created "Poster Trees" that were displayed outside the Exhibit Center. These were hand repainted and restored by Gail in 2017 for Columbia's 50th birthday and reinstalled on the far side of Lake Kittamaqundi, where you can see them today.





Gail Holliday is now retired and lives in Yuma, AZ. She is still painting, and you can see examples of her more recent work on her website at http://gailholliday.com. If you would like to purchase vintage original screenprints of Gail's non-Columbia artwork, visit https://hollidayoriginals.etsy.com to see what is still available.





All proceeds from the sale of these items benefit the artist and the Columbia Housing Center, Inc. Poster sales are not considered tax-deductible donations by the IRS because goods were received.







Disclaimer: All prints are sold as-is; many of these are vintage and may have imperfections or damage, which will be indicated in the item description. All prints are unframed and dimensions are approximate. All sales are final.