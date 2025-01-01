Individual Tickets - Flyover Fest 2025

Where Harmony Comes Together

Calling all singers! Join hundreds of a cappella singers for workshops, coaching sessions, master classes, and enjoy 24 performance groups from high schools, colleges, and adult groups from across the region. Learn from clinicians and coaches in the areas of choreography, arranging, sound engineering, staging, social media, beatboxing, and how to turn your hobby into a career.





Something for everyone! Hang out with people that live and breathe a cappella music. Watch, learn and participate. Meet Deke Sharon, a cappella leader with decades of experience at the pinnacle of the vocal world. Listen to a cappella groups on singing a variety of genres including jazz, do-wop, contemporary, barbershop, beatboxing, and gospel.



