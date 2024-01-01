House of Yoga presents SEVA In Action: Unity Through Service

House of Yoga presents SEVA In Action: Unity In Service which brings satsang (spiritual discussion), Yoga asana (in an accessible slow flow vinyasa style), meditation, mantra together with live music, and sacred space holding to create a one-of-a-kind spiritual experience. This event will also include a community gathering with vendors and is our 2nd annual fundraiser!





House of Yoga is the name of our non profit organization and our mission is to make teaching kids to breathe as universal as teaching them to read. Similar to literacy being recognized as an essential life skill and a fundamental human right, we believe that developing the mind-body-breath connection is equally vital.





Through local conscious gatherings we are striving to create a stronger sense of community. We are hosting this event in an effort to raise funds to support our Mindfulness Initiative, where we are bringing Mindfulness practices into the Buncombe county school system and beyond! Help us reach our 2024 goal of reaching 10 Schools, 2500 students, and delivering 1200 classes throughout Western NC.





Bring a Yoga Mat, any props you'd like, dress ready to do yoga asana and consider bringing a light sweater or blanket for your comfort.