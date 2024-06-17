Muslim Day Urban Air

Join the fun with your Muslim community in one of the first Urban Air events for Eid Al-Adha ! Taking place on June 17 at 4 PM we have joined efforts to provide a private event for our community only with NO music being played during our stay!





The whole family will enjoy endless fun utilizing the thrilling attractions that Urban Air offers such as , climbing hill , virtual reality , trampoline jumping, sky rider and more!





Don’t miss out on this awesome family fun event ! RSVP below to ensure a spot as they are limited , payments will be processed at a later date.





⭐️No walk ins, everyone must register if interested

⭐️Over 30% off original ticket price and includes jumping socks

⭐️Limited tickets available

⭐️Date: June 17, 2024

⭐️Time: 4PM - 8PM

⭐️Location: 1150 Easton Rd, Willow Grove, PA 19090

⭐️ Early Bird price available til a certain date







