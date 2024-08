Enter for a chance to win this Canik TP9sf in 9mm! Includes the case, holster, two magazines, and more!





Proceeds from this fundraiser benefit BKMC's own David "DOGG" Schlabach who was recently diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer which has left him unable to work. Any and all help is greatly appreciated by the Schlabach family and the Brother's Keepers Motorcycle Club!