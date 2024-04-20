Cars for CASA 2024 Registration for Cars, Trucks & Bikes

The first ever Cars for CASA Car, Truck, and Bike Show (hosted by I'm Here) will be held April 20th, 2024, at Trenton Peabody High School. The Show will kick off at 11am and close with a CASA celebration by 3pm.





There will be trophies for Best Car, Best Truck, Best Bike, and Best of Show. Mark your calendars and pre-register for the Show. Registration opens at 9am.





There will be lots of fun stuff for the kiddos and adults alike including a Bounce House, Cornhole, Food Trucks, Games, and Facepainting, and Much More!