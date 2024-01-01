Family Fun Night 2024

Here is more information ...





Family Fun Night will be held outdoors at Dutton Elementary, 3820 68th Street on May 3 from 4:30p - 7:00p. Wristbands will be required for entry (which will be by the greenhouse).





This is an unchaperoned event for students and their families. There will be music, inflatables, and many games and activities (geared toward elementary age children). There will also be food trucks onsite selling a variety of foods:





- Sweet Racks and Smokin' Butts

- Big Cheezy Grill

- Ice Box Brand Ice Cream Bars

- Sugar Babies Cotton Candy









All the games and activities will be free; the only costs inside the event will be if you choose to purchase food from the food trucks or water from the PTO.









If you have older child/ren (Middle & High School) that would like to volunteer during the event, please reach out to the PTO at [email protected].



