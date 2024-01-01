2024 Base Ball at the Beach

Join us the weekend before Labor Day for the Third Annual Base Ball at the Beach Festival at our home field at the Villages of Five Points (Old Orchard Road and East Edgemoor Street). There is no entry fee -- enjoy the games for FREE! Teams from around the Mid Atlantic will come to Lewes to celebrate 19th century base ball with hard -fought matches, sportsmanship, and excitement to share the game we all love.





At the festival you'll get to check great 1864 base ball action as Lewes, Rising Sun Base Ball Club, and The Eclipse Base Ball Club of Elkton take the field at Villages of Five Points Living with first pitch of the first game at 11:30 am Saturday, August 26. Our friends at Frantic Frets Music Store & Antiques Shop Milton, Delaware and Frantic Music Project are collaborating with the Lewes Base Ball Club for this first time event! Bring a chair and enjoy some live music by The Williams Brothers Band, Matt and Wayne Music, and Al Frantic Music, grab some icy cold Dogfish Head beer while you enjoy our food truck lineup: Arrowhead Point Oysters, The corndog delaware, Zakkia on Wheels, Kona Ice, and Flavor’D-ish. This is classic baseball at its best! Free to attend -- bring a chair or a blanket and enjoy the fesivities!





Thank you to our season sponsor Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Special thanks to the State of Delaware for its support of the Festival!





GAME LINE UP





11:30 AM -- Lewes v Rising Sun

1:00 PM -- Elkton v Rising Sun (start time approximate)

2:30 PM -- Lewes v Elkton (start time approximate)