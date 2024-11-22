2024 Holiday Reception

Friday, November 22, 2024

6:30PM – 9:00PM

Billerica Public Library

$40.00 per ticket

This is a 21+ Event!

What started as a reception in 1998 for the donors to the Billerica Holiday Festival has become Billerica's premier Social Event of the Season. A tasting menu of food, as well as water, soda, beer, wine, and cordials, are all included in the price of your ticket!

Attending the Holiday Reception also gives you the first look at the Home for the Holidays Display, as well as the first opportunity to purchase your Raffle tickets.