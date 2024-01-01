My Why and I: A Rebel's Guide to a Why-Centered Lifestyle. Discussion with author & Dame Destiny Burns

Work with Dame and CLE Urban Winery owner, Destiny Morgan Burns to identify your core values in a workshop which will help us make decisions in our lives based on those values. This will help us in all aspects of our lives, whether personal or professional. We will work from Destiny’s book, My Why and I: A Rebel’s Guide to a Why-Centered Lifestyle and copies of the book will be available for purchase. Our workshop will take place in a remarkable Community Development Corporation (CDC) in Akron, called The Well, which takes a wholistic approach to improving the lives of its neighbors. There is a cafe (Compass Coffee) and a bookstore (Elizabeth’s Bookstore) located in the CDC’s headquarters. We will have a chance to browse and grab snacks from 5-6 and will then settle in for the workshop once the cafe closes at 6.





Date: Monday, April 29

Cost: $10 Dames/$15 guest (refreshments available during social hour 5-6)

Limit: 20 guests due to space