2024 Pride Fest Vendor Booth

Looking to show your support as a vendor at Rock Springs Pride Fest? Submit your $25 here to secure a vendor space! Don't forget to also send us your vendor application form, which can be found on our website at: RSPride.com **To bypass Zeffy Contribution, select "other" and/or type in $0 to the contribution section. From Zeffy: "On all forms, donors have the option (but are never obliged) to contribute to Zeffy. This is our only source of revenue and allows us to cover all of the fees for the 25,000+ nonprofits that fundraise with Zeffy. Every cent donated to the nonprofit goes directly to the nonprofits bank account."







