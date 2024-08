Buy a raffle ticket (or 5) to help support a local non-profit start up!





Raffle Prizes include:

- Brand New BBQ grill & Mr. Brown's BBQ Basket (valued at $700)

- Brand New Pressure Washer and hose (valued at $450)

- McMenamin's Basket (valued at $150)

- Artistry Painted Wine Glasses (valued at $100)

- Wine Basket (valued at $120)

- Brand New Toys Treasure Box (valued at $250)





1 raffle ticket for $5

5 chances to win for $20