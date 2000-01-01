Fundraising for future youth Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Champions!

Who: Vicente Jr Team Parents Organization (VJTPO)
What: Fundraiser Raffle $1000 value
$800 gift card to FTS LLC.
$200 firearms class from FPU LLC.
When: Winner to be announced June 9th
Why: VJTPO fundraises to provide team-building activities, facilitate training, and support travel opportunities for local youth Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competitors.
How much: One for 20$ Three for 50$
Sponsors:
FTS LLC.
Web: www.ftsmd.com
Phone# 443-924-4805
Address: 8009 Jumpers Hole Rd suite h, Pasadena, MD 21122 (Providing $800 gift card)
FPU LLC.
Phone# JD @ #410-818-8373
Email @ [email protected] (Providing a Firearms class for HQL or $200 value to a firearms class)