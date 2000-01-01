Logo
VJTeam Parent Organization
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

Fundraising for future youth Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Champions!

Who: Vicente Jr Team Parents Organization (VJTPO)

What: Fundraiser Raffle $1000 value 

$800 gift card to FTS LLC.

$200 firearms class from FPU LLC. 


When: Winner to be announced June 9th 


Why: VJTPO fundraises to provide team-building activities, facilitate training, and support travel opportunities for local youth Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competitors.  


How much: One for 20$ Three for 50$ 


Sponsors:

FTS LLC. 

Web: www.ftsmd.com

Phone# 443-924-4805 

Address: 8009 Jumpers Hole Rd suite h, Pasadena, MD 21122 (Providing $800 gift card) 


FPU LLC. 

Phone# JD @ #410-818-8373 

Email @ [email protected] (Providing a Firearms class for HQL or $200 value to a firearms class)

common:freeFormsBy