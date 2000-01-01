Fundraising for future youth Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Champions!

Who: Vicente Jr Team Parents Organization (VJTPO)

What: Fundraiser Raffle $1000 value

$800 gift card to FTS LLC.

$200 firearms class from FPU LLC.





When: Winner to be announced June 9th





Why: VJTPO fundraises to provide team-building activities, facilitate training, and support travel opportunities for local youth Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competitors.





How much: One for 20$ Three for 50$





Sponsors:

FTS LLC.

Web: www.ftsmd.com

Phone# 443-924-4805

Address: 8009 Jumpers Hole Rd suite h, Pasadena, MD 21122 (Providing $800 gift card)





FPU LLC.

Phone# JD @ #410-818-8373

Email @ [email protected] (Providing a Firearms class for HQL or $200 value to a firearms class)