Come and learn about water safety from the Gibraltar Firefighter's Association in partnership with the Kiwanis Club of Greater Gibraltar.





Who? Students in grades 5 through 8

When? June 15th, 2024, 10:00 AM - Noon

Where? Gibraltar City Hall Second Floor





A deposit of $5 is required and will be returned upon completion of the class.

Pizza and beverages will be provided.





ONLY 20 spots are available!