Prevent Suicide Fox Cities Ruby Gala Fundraiser

Prevent Suicide Fox Cities is celebrating 15 years with a Ruby Gala Fundraiser.

Saturday, October 12th from 5:00 to 10:30.

Doors open at 5:00 pm.

Dinner at 6:30

Entertainment by the N.E.W. Piano Guys

Wine, whiskey and beer tasting

50/50 raffle, raffle baskets, silent auction and games w/prizes

Tickets are $55 for individual, $100 per couple

$15 Vande Walle's chocolate raffle per-sale

1st, 2nd and 3rd place prizes

1st place is a two-night stay at the beautiful Copper Leaf Hotel in downtown Appleton

Gordon Bubolz Nature Preserve - Black Bear Den, 4815 N Lynndale Dr, Appleton, WI 54913

for more information call Cindy Reffke at 920-570-0075

See preventsuicidefoxcities.org/events



