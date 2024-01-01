Prevent Suicide Fox Cities Ruby Gala Fundraiser

Prevent Suicide Fox Cities is celebrating 15 years with a Ruby Gala Fundraiser.
Saturday, October 12th from 5:00 to 10:30.
Doors open at 5:00 pm.
Dinner at 6:30
Entertainment by the N.E.W. Piano Guys
Wine, whiskey and beer tasting
50/50 raffle, raffle baskets, silent auction and games w/prizes
Tickets are $55 for individual, $100 per couple
$15 Vande Walle's chocolate raffle per-sale
1st, 2nd and 3rd place prizes
1st place is a two-night stay at the beautiful Copper Leaf Hotel in downtown Appleton
Gordon Bubolz Nature Preserve - Black Bear Den, 4815 N Lynndale Dr, Appleton, WI 54913
for more information call Cindy Reffke at 920-570-0075
See preventsuicidefoxcities.org/events