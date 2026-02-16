BA Cup Caribe Guest Access Pass Options

Resort guests who have not booked through BA Cup can celebrate the opening of the tournament at our WELCOME PARTY on Thursday, 26-Feb at 20:00/8:00pm!

JOIN US at the SALÓN BÁVARO 2-3-4 located in the BARCELO BAVARO BEACH CONVENTION CENTER at the Adult-Only Property. We will enjoy an OPEN BAR, APPETIZERS and an EXCITING SHOW!