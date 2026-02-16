Fundacion Gol International Soccer Cultural Exchange Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Fundacion Gol International Soccer Cultural Exchange Foundation Inc

About this event

BA Cup Caribe Guest Access Pass Options

Barcelo Bavaro Palace

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Welcome Party on Thursday
$50

Resort guests who have not booked through BA Cup can celebrate the opening of the tournament at our WELCOME PARTY on Thursday, 26-Feb at 20:00/8:00pm!

JOIN US at the SALÓN BÁVARO 2-3-4 located in the BARCELO BAVARO BEACH CONVENTION CENTER at the Adult-Only Property. We will enjoy an OPEN BAR, APPETIZERS and an EXCITING SHOW!

Full Access Pass
$150

Resort guests who have not booked through BA Cup can enjoy the tournament games, on-field events, Welcome Party on Thursday, and take advantage of the shuttle transportation between the airport and Barcelo Bavaro Palace, with arrival and departure between the dates of 26-Feb and 02-Mar.

Tournament Field 3-Day Entrance Pass
$50

Resort guests who have not booked through BA Cup can enjoy 3 days of tournament games and on-field events. Valid from 27- Feb to 01-Mar.

Tournament Field 1-Day Entrance Pass
$20

Resort guests who have not booked through BA Cup can enjoy daily access to watch tournament games and the on-field events. Valid for 1 DAY from 27- Feb to 01-Mar.

Shuttle Transportation Pass
$50

Resort guests who have not booked through BA Cup can reserve shuttle transportation between the airport and Barcelo Bavaro Palace with arrival and departure between the dates of 26-Feb and 02-Mar.

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