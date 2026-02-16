BA Cup Caribe Guest Access Pass Options

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Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Resort guests who have not booked through BA Cup can celebrate the opening of the tournament at our WELCOME PARTY on Thursday, 26-Feb at 20:00/8:00pm!
JOIN US at the SALÓN BÁVARO 2-3-4 located in the BARCELO BAVARO BEACH CONVENTION CENTER at the Adult-Only Property. We will enjoy an OPEN BAR, APPETIZERS and an EXCITING SHOW!
Resort guests who have not booked through BA Cup can enjoy the tournament games, on-field events, Welcome Party on Thursday, and take advantage of the shuttle transportation between the airport and Barcelo Bavaro Palace, with arrival and departure between the dates of 26-Feb and 02-Mar.
Resort guests who have not booked through BA Cup can enjoy 3 days of tournament games and on-field events. Valid from 27- Feb to 01-Mar.
Resort guests who have not booked through BA Cup can enjoy daily access to watch tournament games and the on-field events. Valid for 1 DAY from 27- Feb to 01-Mar.
Resort guests who have not booked through BA Cup can reserve shuttle transportation between the airport and Barcelo Bavaro Palace with arrival and departure between the dates of 26-Feb and 02-Mar.
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