MYSTL's Girl Field Day

Field day will be held on June 2, Sunday from 1:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Females only (ABSOLUTELY NO BOYS OR CHILDREN ALLOWED)

Photo ID required for proof of age (School ID/Drivers License or any unaltered legal document that proves your identity and age)

All females ages 14 and up

Registration starts at 1:30 pm @ the ADS parking lot

MUST purchase tickets on Zeffy

purchase tickets on Zeffy Walk-ins not allowed, as our max capacity is 100!

E-Ticket must be shown at the door with ID

Refund requests are denied on the day of the event

Responsible adult chaperones and security will be present

Waiver will be needed for the additional activities

No transportation provided -- must be dropped off and picked up (guardian cannot stay behind)





Activities include:

Bungee Jump

Rock Climbing

Extreme Inflatables

Bubble Soccer

Raffle Prizes

Water Inflatables

Water balloons

Water gun showdown (Bring your own water gun)

Halal BBQ

Email [email protected] with questions. Excited to see you all there InshAllah!