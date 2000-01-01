Muslim Youth of St. Louis - Girls
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
dashboard:common.confirm
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSite
donationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicy
donationForm:userAgreement.and
donationForm:userAgreement.termOfService
donationForm:userAgreement.apply
donationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicy
donationForm:userAgreement.end
MYSTL's Girl Field Day
517 Weidman Rd, Ballwin, MO 63011, USA
Field day will be held on June 2, Sunday from 1:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Females only (ABSOLUTELY NO BOYS OR CHILDREN ALLOWED)
Photo ID required for proof of age (School ID/Drivers License or any unaltered legal document that proves your identity and age)
All females ages 14 and up
Registration starts at 1:30 pm @ the ADS parking lot
MUST
purchase tickets on Zeffy
Walk-ins not allowed, as our max capacity is 100!
E-Ticket must be shown at the door with ID
Refund requests are denied on the day of the event
Responsible adult chaperones and security will be present
Waiver will be needed for the additional activities
No transportation provided -- must be dropped off and picked up (guardian cannot stay behind)
Activities include:
Bungee Jump
Rock Climbing
Extreme Inflatables
Bubble Soccer
Raffle Prizes
Water Inflatables
Water balloons
Water gun showdown (Bring your own water gun)
Halal BBQ
Email
[email protected]
with questions. Excited to see you all there InshAllah!
MYSTL Girls Facebook: facebook.com/MYSTLGirls/
MYSTL Girls Instagram: instagram.com/mystlgirls/
Get WhatsApp alerts: tinyurl.com/mystlwhatsapp
common:freeFormsBy