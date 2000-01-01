Muslim Youth of St. Louis - Girls
MYSTL's Girl Field Day

517 Weidman Rd, Ballwin, MO 63011, USA

  • Field day will be held on June 2, Sunday from 1:30 pm to 8:30 pm
  • Females only (ABSOLUTELY NO BOYS OR CHILDREN ALLOWED)
  • Photo ID required for proof of age (School ID/Drivers License or any unaltered legal document that proves your identity and age)
  • All females ages 14 and up
  • Registration starts at 1:30 pm @ the ADS parking lot
  • MUST purchase tickets on Zeffy 
  • Walk-ins not allowed, as our max capacity is 100! 
  • E-Ticket must be shown at the door with ID 
  • Refund requests are denied on the day of the event
  • Responsible adult chaperones and security will be present
  • Waiver will be needed for the additional activities 
  • No transportation provided -- must be dropped off and picked up (guardian cannot stay behind)


Activities include:

  • Bungee Jump
  • Rock Climbing
  • Extreme Inflatables 
  • Bubble Soccer
  • Raffle Prizes
  • Water Inflatables 
  • Water balloons 
  • Water gun showdown (Bring your own water gun)
  • Halal BBQ

Email [email protected] with questions. Excited to see you all there InshAllah!

  • MYSTL Girls Facebook: facebook.com/MYSTLGirls/
  • MYSTL Girls Instagram: instagram.com/mystlgirls/
  • Get WhatsApp alerts: tinyurl.com/mystlwhatsapp
