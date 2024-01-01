Project Be The Light (Event Sponsor)

Project Be the Light is a community-driven initiative led by Boone County Hospital and Foundation in collaboration with various local partners. The program provides financial assistance and support to families and individuals in Boone County facing the financial hardships associated with a cancer diagnosis.





We are organizing two fundraising events in early 2024: a Silent Disco on February 18 and a Glow run in April. We are seeking sponsors for these events, and we invite you to consider becoming one of our valued sponsors.





By sponsoring Project Be the Light, you can significantly impact many individuals and families in our county. Your support will demonstrate your commitment to the community, and in turn we will also provide numerous marketing shares with your business connected to sponsoring these upcoming events.





We are asking for one of two levels of support for 2024: $1,000 or $500. This sponsorship will help support the upcoming 2024 Project Be the Light events. We are grateful for gifts of all levels. Our goal is to secure all sponsors by January 25. Please fill out this donation form or mail a check to BCH Foundation at 1015 Union Street, Boone, IA 50036.





We believe that together we can be a beacon of hope and make a positive difference in the lives of those who need it most at a challenging time. Please get in touch with us at (515)433-8470 or [email protected] with any questions.





Thank you for considering this opportunity to support our community.