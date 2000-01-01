Judging Juries CLE

The right to a trial by jury is the touchstone of our democracy, embedded in our constitution. But what happens when the jury is not a representative sample of the community? Join PMC for this documentary which raises the issue of the importance of the diverse composition of juries. Hear from award winning film maker, Abby Ginzberg, as she discusses her documentary "Judging Juries." Speakers will also include PMC's President and CEO, Deborah Gross, and PA Interbranch Commission staff attorney, Brendan Bertig.





The program will qualify for 1.5 PA CLE credits, and the CLE provider will be Reed Smith LLP.