🌿 **Bagby Hot Springs Renovation Project with The Lucky Cow & Bagby Preservation** 🌿









Join us for a fulfilling week of community-driven restoration at Bagby Hot Springs! The Lucky Cow is thrilled to collaborate with Bagby Preservation in a heartfelt endeavor to enhance this beloved natural retreat.





**Event Overview:**

In partnership with Bagby Preservation, The Lucky Cow invites volunteers of all skill levels to contribute to the revitalization of Bagby Hot Springs. Our collective efforts will focus on critical maintenance tasks, including repairing water lines, restoring hot tubs to their former glory, and renovating one of the hot tub buildings. This hands-on project offers a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in nature while making a tangible difference in preserving this cherished landmark.





**Why Join Us?**

- **Community Impact:** Your participation directly supports the preservation and upkeep of Bagby Hot Springs, ensuring its continued enjoyment for generations to come.

- **Skill Building:** Whether you're a seasoned handyman or new to renovation projects, there's a meaningful role for everyone to play. Our experienced team will provide guidance and support every step of the way.

- **Connection:** Forge lasting connections with like-minded individuals who share a passion for environmental conservation and community stewardship.

- **Gratitude:** As a token of appreciation for your dedication, a delicious lunch will be served to replenish your energy and nourish your spirit.





**How to Participate:**

- **RSVP:** Secure your spot by registering

- **What to Bring:* * Dress comfortably in weather-appropriate attire and sturdy footwear. Feel free to bring any tools or equipment you think may be helpful, although all necessary materials will be provided.

- **Transportation:** Carpooling options may be available; please inquire upon registration.





**Let's Make a Difference Together!**

Embark on a fulfilling journey of restoration and camaraderie with The Lucky Cow and Bagby Preservation. Join us as we roll up our sleeves, dive into meaningful work, and leave a lasting impact on Bagby Hot Springs and the surrounding community. Together, we can cultivate a brighter, more sustainable future for this natural oasis.





For inquiries or further information, please contact Mona Pearson at [email protected]





(Note: This event is subject to change based on weather conditions and other unforeseen circumstances. Please stay updated via our website or social media channels for any announcements or updates.)





