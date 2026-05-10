Down the Stretch Track Fest Merch! 2026

Printed on a 100% comfort colors shirt - this thing is insanely comfortable

Only 50 available! when they're gone, they're gone

Unisex sizing. Sustainably made.

Comfort Colors styles are garment dyed for that lived in feel and almost no shrinkage at home

Made with 100% soft ring spun U.S. cotton fabric and cotton threads

Topstitched, classic width, rib collar

Relaxed fit, seamless body

Signature twill label and shoulder to shoulder twill tape

Proud member of the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol

Made with OEKO-TEX certified low-impact dyes

Our clean pigment dye colors are salt free