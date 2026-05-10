Light Horse Track Club

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Light Horse Track Club

About this shop

Down the Stretch Track Fest Merch! 2026

T-shirt item
T-shirt
$40

Printed on a 100% comfort colors shirt - this thing is insanely comfortable


Only 50 available! when they're gone, they're gone


Unisex sizing. Sustainably made.


  • Comfort Colors styles are garment dyed for that lived in feel and almost no shrinkage at home
  • Made with 100% soft ring spun U.S. cotton fabric and cotton threads
  • Topstitched, classic width, rib collar
  • Relaxed fit, seamless body
  • Signature twill label and shoulder to shoulder twill tape
  • Proud member of the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol
  • Made with OEKO-TEX certified low-impact dyes
  • Our clean pigment dye colors are salt free
  • We reduce plastic waste by the removal of polybags from all products except color White



Koozie item
Koozie
$5

Keep your drink cold with the newest Down the Stretch kooize! Collect all five colors

LHTC Truck Hat item
LHTC Truck Hat
$28

Rep LHTC in style with an old school trucker hat!

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