Enrique Simo in Miami : The Power of A Quiet Mind - Tools for Changing your Inner Dialogue

The Power of a Quiet Mind - Tools for Changing Your Inner Dialogue

with Speaker Enrique Simo





Join us at Coral Gables Congregational Church

3010 De Soto Blvd, Coral Gables, Fl 33134





About Enrique Simo:

Enrique Simo currently lives in Madrid, Spain and has been teaching meditation for the past 30 years. Professionally, he is an executive coach, speaker and leadership development expert and a fellow at Oxford Leadership Academy. Since1996, he has designed coaching programs to help people understand their purpose and has worked with companies in various countries including IKEA, Ferrovial, Telefonica, and Everis. He shares many of his thoughts and practices through the YouTube channel Brahma Kumaris Espana with hundreds of thousands of views.





Event Free of Charge as a Community Service





Translation in Spanish will be offered.