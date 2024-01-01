Downtown Purim

This years Purim Party will be all Israel, supporting our People our Land Through Joy - "as Joy Breaks all boundaries"

Join Chicago's annual largest YJP Purim Party!

On March 23rd, hundreds of young, Jewish professionals, dressed to the nines, will come together at The Living Room to celebrate Purim at Chicago's most anticipated social event of the year!

Purim is all about peeking under the blinders, finding the rhythm within the roar and the Divine orchestration within the drama. Let your glamour shine bright and brash as we joyously swing into Israeli vibes as we party in the Shuk. L’chaim!

Hosted by: Chabad of Bucktown Wicker Park Logan Square

Chabad of Lakeview

Chabad of Lincoln Park

Chabad of River North Fulton Market

Chabad of UIC and West Loop

FIDF

Israel Bonds - Development Corporation for Israel

JNFuture

Moishe House