Please join us in celebrating our amazingly talented musicians/vocalists, our kids, on May 15th at 6pm in the High School Gym for our Annual Banquet.





High School music students, as well as Drama Students eat for free. The cost for parents and other siblings is $10/person.





Our Menu is as follows:

Stancato's Rigatoni with meatballs on the side, Salad, Garlic Bread. Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Water, and Cupcakes.





Please have your QR code ready to be scanned at the door.